CdM| DWS Investment, Deutsche Bank’s fund manager, has raised a 3.26% stake in the capital of Sacyr, thus becoming one of the significant shareholders of the construction and concessions company.

According to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) records, and as reported by Europa Press, the German fund manager’s operation translates into 22.3 million shares, valued at current market prices of €71.5 million.