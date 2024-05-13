Endesa unites possibilities of 5G and artificial intelligence as allies to prevent workplace accidents

CdM | Endesa has combined the use of 5G technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the safety of workers during maintenance work on distribution network infrastructures, the company said.

Specifically, e-distribución, the energy company’s network subsidiary, has deployed a private 5G network at the Ecogarraf substation in Barcelona as part of the European Smart5Grid project, which has explored the possibilities offered by 5G technology in the development of smart grids thanks to its greater capacity and speed in data transmission.

A total of 24 companies from seven EU countries coordinated by Enel through Enel Grids have participated in the Smart5Grid project (Demonstration of 5G solutions for Smart energy Grids of the future).

The initiative, launched in 2021, has focused on four areas related to smart grids: automatic detection of grid faults, remote inspection of automatically delimited work areas, control of distributed generation to offer flexible services, and control of large areas in real time in a cross-border scenario. All the initiatives of the project, which has received funding from the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme, have been tested in pilots in Italy, Spain, Bulgaria and Greece.