Indra to carry out temporary share buyback programme worth €16.5 million from today until 19 April

Link Securities| Indra’s Board of Directors informed the CNMV that it has agreed to carry out a Temporary Share Buyback Programme, with the following characteristics:

– The purpose of the Programme is to enable Indra to comply with the obligations to deliver shares to its executives and employees arising from the remuneration system in force.

– The Programme will affect a maximum of 854,000 shares, representing 0.48% of the share capital of IDR at the date of this announcement, and its maximum monetary amount amounts to €16.5 million.

– The shares will be purchased at market price, in accordance with the price and volume conditions set out in Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and subject to the terms authorised by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

– The duration of the Programme will be from 8 March 2024 until 19 April 2024, subject to earlier interruption or cancellation.