Repsol reduces share capital through redemption of 20 million treasury shares with a nominal value of €1

Link Securities | The Board of Directors of Repsol (REP), pursuant to the resolution approved by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 10 May 2024, agreed to reduce the company’s share capital by redeeming 20,000,000 treasury shares, each with a par value of €1, representing approximately 1 .70% of Repsol’s share capital at the date of this communication.

In this capital reduction, Repsol will redeem the shares acquired through the treasury share buyback programme that the Board of Directors has agreed to implement under: (a) the authorisation for the acquisition of treasury shares granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 6 May 2022; and (b) the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In addition, if the number of treasury shares acquired through the Buyback Programme is less than 20,000,000 shares and until the figure of 20,000,000 treasury shares of the capital reduction is reached, shares will be redeemed from the following sources: (i) shares held as treasury shares on 23 July 2024; and/or (ii) shares acquired through the settlement of derivatives on treasury shares contracted prior to 23 July 2024.

Following the implementation of the capital reduction, scheduled for 2024, Repsol’s share capital would be set at €1,157,396,053, corresponding to 1,157,396,053 shares with a par value of €1 each.