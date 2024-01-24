Top Stories

Talgo concludes buyback programme with acquisition of 2.5 million shares representing 1.99% of share capital

Link Securities | The railway manufacturer informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) yesterday that, following the latest acquisitions reported yesterday, it has reached the maximum monetary amount established in the Buyback Programme, having invested €9,999,521.35 and acquired a total of 2,517,562 shares representing 1.99% of Talgo’s share capital. Thus, the company announces the completion of the Buyback Programme.

Talgo is currently bidding for a contract from state-owned operator Deutsche Bahn, which is planning the world’s largest train order, valued at more than €3 billion and which would include 95 units with a first order of 33 trains for 2030.

