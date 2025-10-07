Airtificial Group signs €3 million contract for design, manufacture and commissioning of two production lines

Link Securities | Airtificial Group (AI) has signed a €3 million contract with a new customer, a major global Tier 1 in the automotive sector, for the design, manufacture and commissioning of two production lines for the assembly, verification and automatic testing of interior door modules, whose end customer is a well-known sports car brand.

The Intelligent Robots division will be responsible for carrying out this project, which will have a production period of 52 weeks and will be developed in two phases: the first will take place at the factory in Barcelona, and from week 43 of production, the lines will be moved and installed, turnkey, at the customer’s new plant in Poland.