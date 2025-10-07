Top Stories

Airtificial Group signs €3 million contract for design, manufacture and commissioning of two production lines

TOPICS:
airtificial robot salida bolsa

Posted By: The Corner 7th October 2025

Link Securities | Airtificial Group (AI) has signed a €3 million contract with a new customer, a major global Tier 1 in the automotive sector, for the design, manufacture and commissioning of two production lines for the assembly, verification and automatic testing of interior door modules, whose end customer is a well-known sports car brand.

The Intelligent Robots division will be responsible for carrying out this project, which will have a production period of 52 weeks and will be developed in two phases: the first will take place at the factory in Barcelona, and from week 43 of production, the lines will be moved and installed, turnkey, at the customer’s new plant in Poland.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.