Amper, Zelenza, GeoAI, create “U5-Space” platform for drone traffic management

Amper, Zelenza and GeoAI have completed the creation of "U5-Space", a platform based on 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) that enables drone traffic management and its integration into "U-Space" airspace.

The development of this joint project was announced in February 2024 and combines the power of 5G connectivity with AI to control drone traffic in real time, prevent collisions and automatically coordinate a “large volume of flights” over a cyber-resilient infrastructure that is prepared to “protect operations against digital threats”.