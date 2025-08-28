Airbus preparing Tablada plant in Sevilla for part of assembly and production of Eurodrone fuselage

Link Securities | The company has begun adapting Building D at its facilities in Tablada (Seville) to support the Eurodrone programme, according to a report today in the newspaper elEconomista.es. Airbus had selected its plants in Sevilla and Cádiz for this project, in which Germany, France, Italy and Spain are participating alongside the company itself, Dassault Aviation and Leonardo (LDO-IT), and which plans to build 20 systems with three drones each, with deliveries scheduled to begin around 2028.

According to the plans unveiled by Airbus for the Eurodrone, Tablada will be responsible for the assembly of major components and the production of the fuselage and tailplane (tail structure that provides stability), and as for the propulsion system (provided by AvioAero), this Sevilla factory will be responsible for its integration.

The Airbus factory in Cádiz will develop and manufacture the largest composite components for the tailplane, as well as key metal elements of the propulsion system, including AFP (Automated Fibre Placement) and LRI (Liquid Resin Infusion) technologies for composites, and Super Plastic Forming with Diffusion Bounding (SPF-DB) for the metal components.