Sacyr, Acciona and Plenary Americas consortium closes financing for construction of Calcasieu River Bridge

Link Securities | The Calcasieu Bridge Partners (CBP) consortium, formed by Sacyr (SCYR), Acciona (ANA) and Plenary Americas, has reached financial closure for the design, construction, operation and maintenance for 50 years of the bridge over the Calcasieu River, part of the Interstate Highway (I-10), in Louisiana (USA), according to Expansión newspaper.

According to Efe, the financing includes a tax-exempt private activity bond issue for an amount of $1.333 billion (around €1.222 billion at current exchange rates). The concession, with an investment of more than $3.37 billion (around €3.09 billion) and a construction budget of $2.267 billion (around €2.079 billion), includes the replacement of the current bridge, which is more than 70 years old.

The project has both public and private funding sources. The State of Louisiana will contribute about $1.196 billion (about €1.097 billion) during construction, to be paid as the project is completed. This issue has been divided into four different tranches, with maturities between 2054 and 2066.