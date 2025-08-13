Talgo receives technical approval for its long-distance trains to begin operating in Germany

Renta 4 | The Spanish train manufacturer has announced that it has just received technical approval from the European Railway Agency (ERA) and the German Federal Railway Agency (EBA) for its 230 model long-distance trains to begin operating in Germany before the end of the year, although with a delay of more than a year.

The approval is the final step in a process that began in 2019 with the signing of two orders: a contract for 23 trains worth €550 million for Germany’s DB, which was later expanded as part of a framework contract for up to 100 units worth €2.3 billion, and eight units for Denmark’s DS, which was also subsequently expanded to 16 units. In May 2023, the German railway company signed a new order for 56 new Talgo trains worth €1.4 billion. Alongside these projects, the Spanish railway company signed an order in May from Munich-based Flix to supply 65 trains worth €2.4 billion.

Assessment: This is particularly significant news as it unblocks what is currently the contract with the greatest potential in Talgo’s order book. The tractor units still need to be approved, which will be another boost for the company in a contract that, due to the delays it was experiencing, could even have become a serious problem for the company in the future.