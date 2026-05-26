Two aircraft for Royal Thai Air Force to be assembled and civilian aircraft converted for military use at Airbus factory in Seville

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Airbus continues to increase the workload at its Seville factory. The company has just announced that it will assemble at this Andalusian facility two C295 military transport aircraft for the Royal Thai Air Force, which already has three of these aircraft in its fleet. The first delivery of this new order for Thailand is expected to take place between January and June 2029. The country is one of seven in the Asia-Pacific region operating the C295. In their military transport configuration, the C295s have the capacity to carry 70 soldiers or 49 paratroopers, take off and land on unpaved runways, carry out cargo and paratrooper drops, and perform medical evacuations.

Furthermore, Airbus has also chosen the city of Seville to open an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) conversion centre at its San Pablo facility by the end of 2027, thereby meeting the growing global demand for tanker aircraft. Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) work will also be carried out, as well as the upgrading of A330 MRTTs already in service. This increase in activity will create around 200 new jobs at the Andalusian plant, which in turn will generate around 600 jobs in the supply chain.