Switzerland Tops The Global Innovation Index 2021

Switzerland, Sweden and the United States top the global innovation ranking, according to the latest edition of the Global Innovation Index study carried out by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), with the collaboration of academic institutions such as the INSEAD business school. Spain is in 30th place, at the bottom of the list of Western European countries. The leading Latin American country is Chile (53rd), followed by Mexico (55th), Costa Rica (56th) and Brazil (57th).

Read More:

https://www.wipo.int/edocs/pubdocs/en/wipo_pub_gii_2021.pdf