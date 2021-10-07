Top Stories

Switzerland Tops The Global Innovation Index 2021

TOPICS:
Innovation

Posted By: The Corner 7th October 2021

Switzerland, Sweden and the United States top the global innovation ranking, according to the latest edition of the Global Innovation Index study carried out by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), with the collaboration of academic institutions such as the INSEAD business school. Spain is in 30th place, at the bottom of the list of Western European countries. The leading Latin American country is Chile (53rd), followed by Mexico (55th), Costa Rica (56th) and Brazil (57th).

Read More:

https://www.wipo.int/edocs/pubdocs/en/wipo_pub_gii_2021.pdf

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.