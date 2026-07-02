686,000 Spaniards go entire days without eating, Cáritas claims

According to the Catholic organization, “food insecurity affects 1 in 10 households (12%) in Spain.” In terms of individuals, this means that “food insecurity” impacts nearly 2.8 million people. Out of these, some “686,000 go entire days without eating due to a lack of resources,” explained the Secretary General of Cáritas Española, María González Dyne.

Cáritas explains that essential expenses—housing and food—are the areas where prices are rising the most:

“In the last year alone, buying a home has become 13% more expensive in Spain, and renting it has gone up by 4%, while the inflation of basic foods continues to suffocate family budgets with increases reaching 16% for legumes, 15% for vegetables, 14% for eggs, and 10% for fish.”

Financial Record and Outreach

Last year, Cáritas invested a record €529.9 million—8.1% more than the previous year—in its various resources and projects within Spain, as well as in international cooperation actions in third countries.

Private Funding: Partners, donors, companies, and private collaborators contributed more than €378 million (a 10% increase compared to the previous year).

Partners, donors, companies, and private collaborators contributed more than €378 million (a 10% increase compared to the previous year). Public Funding: Various public administrations contributed a total of €151.8 million to Cáritas’ programs.

All of this allowed them to support 2,132,112 people, as out of every 100 euros invested in anti-poverty actions, only 6 euros were allocated to administrative and management costs.