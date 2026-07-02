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686,000 Spaniards go entire days without eating, Cáritas claims

TOPICS:
poverty

Posted By: The Corner 2nd July 2026

According to the Catholic organization, “food insecurity affects 1 in 10 households (12%) in Spain.” In terms of individuals, this means that “food insecurity” impacts nearly 2.8 million people. Out of these, some “686,000 go entire days without eating due to a lack of resources,” explained the Secretary General of Cáritas Española, María González Dyne.

Cáritas explains that essential expenses—housing and food—are the areas where prices are rising the most:

“In the last year alone, buying a home has become 13% more expensive in Spain, and renting it has gone up by 4%, while the inflation of basic foods continues to suffocate family budgets with increases reaching 16% for legumes, 15% for vegetables, 14% for eggs, and 10% for fish.”

Financial Record and Outreach

Last year, Cáritas invested a record €529.9 million—8.1% more than the previous year—in its various resources and projects within Spain, as well as in international cooperation actions in third countries.

  • Private Funding: Partners, donors, companies, and private collaborators contributed more than €378 million (a 10% increase compared to the previous year).
  • Public Funding: Various public administrations contributed a total of €151.8 million to Cáritas’ programs.

All of this allowed them to support 2,132,112 people, as out of every 100 euros invested in anti-poverty actions, only 6 euros were allocated to administrative and management costs.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.