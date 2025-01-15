New Government Housing Plan, with tax penalty for purchases by non-EU citizens

The Government is considering a special tax or a surcharge on the Transfer Tax to limit the acquisition of houses in Spain by non-resident non-EU foreigners, who mainly buy along the coast. Non-resident foreigners purchase 55,000 houses per year, compared to the 90,000 that are built. This is one of the most innovative measures of the housing plan that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Monday in response to the ‘housing emergency’ that Spain has been experiencing after more than six years of Sánchez’s government.

The announced measures are:

1. The transfer of homes and land to the new Public Housing Company. The General State Administration (AGE) has transferred more than 3,300 homes and nearly two million square meters of residential land to build affordable rental social housing aimed at young people. Additionally, 13,000 homes from SAREB will be incorporated immediately during the first half of 2025, with another 17,000 to follow progressively.

2. The newly created Public Housing Company will have priority in purchasing homes and land, with supplementary authority over the rights of the Autonomous Communities (CCAA).

3. State-protected housing will be safeguarded by law, ensuring that all housing constructed by the State maintains its public ownership indefinitely.

4. Launching a new PERTE for innovation and modernization of industrialized and modular construction in Spain, to build houses in less time, at lower costs, and with greater environmental sustainability. This will be developed in the province of Valencia to contribute to the reconstruction of the economic fabric after DANA.

5. Creation of a public guarantee system that will protect both property owners and tenants participating in affordable rental schemes to mobilize vacant homes. It will ensure that the owner receives rental payments and that the tenant has greater access to affordable housing and equity in access. This system will be operational this year, starting with owners who rent to individuals under 35 years old. This system has already been successfully implemented in France.

Creation of a new program for the rehabilitation of vacant homes intended for affordable rental. Financial aid will be provided to those who renovate an apartment to make it available for affordable rent for at least five years. Proposal to Congress for the approval of a 100% income tax exemption for owners who rent their homes according to the Reference Price Index published by the Ministry of Housing, without the need for these properties to be located in designated stressed areas. In terms of regulation, it will also be proposed to Congress that tourist accommodations be considered a business and taxed as an economic activity, including the application of VAT in areas where there are difficulties in accessing housing or tourist saturation. The tax advantages of SOCIMIs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) will be conditioned on promoting affordable rental housing.

10. Limitation on the purchase of housing by non-resident non-EU citizens. The tax burden that non-Europeans who do not reside in Spain must pay when purchasing a home in the country will be increased to 100%, prioritizing that available homes are for residents.

Stricter regulation aimed at combating fraud in seasonal rentals and the creation of a fund for regional and municipal governments to strengthen inspections of illegal tourist accommodations and other fraudulent uses of housing. New State Housing Plan, set to come into effect in 2026. It will increase current assistance programs for rental and first-time home purchases, with special attention given to the elderly, young people, persons with disabilities, and those residing in stressed areas.

Nuevo Plan de Vivienda del Gobierno, con un castigo fiscal para las compras de ciudadanos no comunitarios.

El Gobierno estudia un tributo especial o un recargo del Impuesto de Transmisiones para limitar la adquisición de casas en España por extranjeros extracomunitarios no residentes, quienes sobre todo compran en la costa. Los extranjeros no residentes compran 55.000 casas al año, frente a las 90.000 que se construyen. Es una de las medidas más novedosas del plan de vivienda que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció el lunes ante la “emergencia habitacional” que sufre España tras más de seis años de gobierno Sánchez.

Las medidas anunciadas son:

1.La transferencia de viviendas y suelo a la nueva Empresa Pública de Vivienda. La Administración General del Estado (AGE) ha transferido más de 3.300 viviendas y casi dos millones de metros cuadrados de suelo residencial para construir viviendas sociales de alquiler asequible destinadas a personas jóvenes. También se incorporarán 13.000 viviendas de la SAREB de forma inmediata, durante el primer semestre de 2025, y otras 17.000 más, progresivamente.

2. La recién creada Empresa Pública de Vivienda tendrá prioridad en la compra de viviendas y suelos, con carácter supletorio respecto al derecho de las CCAA.

3. Se blinda la vivienda protegida del Estado, garantizando por ley que toda la vivienda construida por el Estado mantenga indefinidamente su titularidad pública.

4. Lanzamiento de un nuevo PERTE para la innovación y modernización de la construcción industrializada y modular en España, para construir casas en menos tiempo, con menos costes y mayor sostenibilidad ambiental. Se desarrollará en la provincia de Valencia para contribuir a la reconstrucción del tejido económico tras la DANA.

5. Creación de un sistema de garantías públicas que protegerán tanto a los propietarios como a los inquilinos que participen en alquiler asequible para movilizar viviendas vacías. Asegurará al propietario el cobro de la renta de alquiler y al inquilino una mayor oferta a precio asequible y equidad en el acceso. Estará en funcionamiento este año y se empezará aplicando a los propietarios que alquilen a menores de 35 años. Este sistema ya se ha implementado con éxito en Francia.

6. Creación de un nuevo programa de rehabilitación de viviendas vacías destinadas al alquiler asequible. Se otorgarán ayudas a aquellas personas que reformen un piso para ponerlo en alquiler asequible durante al menos cinco años.

7. Proposición al Congreso de la aprobación de una exención fiscal del 100% del IRPF para propietarios que alquilen su vivienda según el Índice de Precios de Referencia publicado por el Ministerio de Vivienda, sin necesidad de que estas se encuentren en zonas declaradas tensionadas.

8. En el ámbito de la regulación, también se planteará al Congreso que las viviendas turísticas sean consideradas un negocio y pasen a tributar como una actividad económica, incluyendo la aplicación del IVA en aquellas zonas donde haya dificultades en el acceso a la vivienda o saturación turística.

9. Se condicionarán las ventajas fiscales de las SOCIMIS a la promoción de vivienda en alquiler asequible.

10. Limitación a la compra de vivienda por parte de extracomunitarios no residentes. Se incrementará hasta el 100% el gravamen fiscal que deben pagar los no europeos que no residan en España cuando compran una casa en el país, priorizando que las viviendas disponibles sean para los residentes.

11. Endurecimiento de la regulación que persigue el fraude en los alquileres de temporada y creación de un fondo para que gobiernos autonómicos y municipales refuercen las inspecciones de viviendas turísticas ilegales y otros usos fraudulentos de la vivienda.

12. Nuevo Plan de Estatal de Vivienda, para su entrada en vigor en 2026. Aumentará los programas de ayuda hoy vigentes para el alquiler y la compra de la primera vivienda y prestará una especial atención a las personas mayores, los jóvenes, las personas con discapacidad y a aquellas que residen en zonas tensionadas.

