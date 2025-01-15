Acciona wins €324-million contract in Brazil for deployment of sewerage services in 48 municipalities in Paraná state

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Spanish alternative energy company was awarded a contract by Sanepar (Sanitation Company of Paraná) for the concession of sanitary sewerage services in 48 municipalities in the West and Central-East micro-regions of the state of Paraná, in southern Brazil. The public-private contract, worth €324 million, includes investment in sanitation infrastructure, including sewerage networks, pumping stations and wastewater treatment plants, as well as the operation and maintenance of these for the next 24 years. According to the company, it will increase the population’s access to sewerage services in the western micro-region from the current 25% coverage to total sanitation coverage by 2033.