Price of housing rises 4.6% in Spain in 4Q24

Posted By: The Corner 15th January 2025

Link Securities | According to Tinsa’s IMIE General and Large Markets index, the price of housing in Spain rose by 5.5% in December in year-on-year rate, the Expansión newspaper published yesterday. The final figure for December puts the year-on-year change in house prices in 4Q2024 at 4.6%, two tenths more than the provisional 4.4% published on 30 December in the IMIE Local Markets statistics.

In the annual accumulated, all groups have increased the price of housing above inflation, in a range that moves between 3.1% in Metropolitan Areas and 11.5% in Islands. In the capitals and large cities, housing prices rose by 5.1%.

In the month of December, housing prices rose by an average of 1.2% compared to November. By groups, new and used housing rose by between 0.8% and 1.6% in the month. The largest increases were recorded on the Mediterranean coast (1.6%) and the Islands (1.4%), and the smallest increases were recorded in the inland municipalities grouped in the Rest of municipalities (0.8%) and in Metropolitan areas (0.9%).

