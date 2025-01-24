Ryanair calls on Aena to sell ‘failed’ regional airports

Link Securities | The cross accusations between Ryanair and Aena (AENA) continue, after the Irish airline took the decision to eliminate routes in Spain due to ‘excessive fees and the lack of effectiveness of incentive plans’ by the airport manager, as reported on Tuesday by Bolsamanía.com.

Now, the airline is going one step further and is asking Aena to sell its regional airports.

‘Minister Puente has two options: he can continue to support AENA’s failed regional airports policy or he can demand a growth plan from AENA that will attract airlines. If AENA fails to grow regional airports, it should be forced to divest itself of regional airports that are currently suffering the consequences of its inaction. Spain’s regional governments know the value of connectivity, increased tourism and job creation, and they want action, and they want it now,’ Ryanair said.

These statements come after the participation of the airline’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, together with the CEO of AENA at the Hotusa forum, held on Monday 20 January in Madrid, and in which, according to Ryanair ‘it can be clearly seen that AENA has not taken into account the high and uncompetitive access costs of Spanish airports, which causes regional airports to be half empty and currently underutilised by 64%’.