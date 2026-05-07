Acciona appoints BNP Paribas to sell €400-million wind farm portfolio

Link Securities|Acciona (ANA), through Acciona Energía (ANE), has engaged the services of BNP Paribas (BNP-FR) as financial adviser for the sale of a wind farm portfolio in Spain valued at around €400 million, according to a report in the newspaper Expansión on Thursday.

The transaction (the Sirocco project) comprises several wind farm projects already in operation in Spain, totalling around 361 MW of installed capacity, according to sources consulted, who specify that these are older assets that sell the electricity they generate to the wholesale market. Expansión reports that Acciona Energía plans to agree on additional asset sales worth €1 billion in 2026.