Tax on energy firms could mean €400 M for Endesa, €300 M for Iberdrola and €200 M for Naturgy

Norbolsa | The government has unveiled its proposal for temporary special taxes on energy firms. The tax would mean a charge of 1.2% on revenues in 2022 and 2023 and payment would start in 2022.

We estimate the following impact in 2022e for the big Spanish utilities: Endesa 400 million euros, Iberdrola 300-320 million and Naturgy 160-200 million. The impact is a guideline, given that we still do not have the specifications with the final details of the tax. In any event, we do not expect any major reaction from the market, as the potential effect would already be discounted.