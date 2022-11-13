Top Stories

Tax on energy firms could mean €400 M for Endesa, €300 M for Iberdrola and €200 M for Naturgy

TOPICS:
Energy sectorTax on Spanish energy firms

Posted By: The Corner 13th November 2022

Norbolsa | The government has unveiled its proposal for temporary special taxes on energy firms. The tax would mean a charge of 1.2% on revenues in 2022 and 2023 and payment would start in 2022.

We estimate the following impact in 2022e for the big Spanish utilities: Endesa 400 million euros, Iberdrola 300-320 million and Naturgy 160-200 million. The impact is a guideline, given that we still do not have the specifications with the final details of the tax. In any event, we do not expect any major reaction from the market, as the potential effect would already be discounted.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.