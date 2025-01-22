Top Stories

Ana Botín assures in Davos that UK is key market for group and denies rumours of exit

Link Securities | The president of Banco Santander (SAN), Ana Botín, said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom is a key market for the group and ‘will remain so’ in the future, after it was published a few days ago that the bank would be rethinking its continuity in the country, according to the Europa Press agency.

During her participation in a round table at the Davos Economic Forum, Botín responded to a question about whether the UK is no longer a good place to do business and why the bank is considering selling its Santander UK subsidiary.

The Financial Times reported this weekend that Santander is exploring a number of strategic options, including exiting the UK market, but there is no imminent agreement or announcement on the issue. Botín has indicated that they ‘love’ the UK.

